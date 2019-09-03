Burton (groin) practiced at a limited capacity Tuesday, Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burton still has two days to get fully healthy before taking the field for the season open, and getting on the field even in a limited fashion is a good sign. However, groin injuries can be tricky and Burton dealt with an unrelated one during last year's playoffs, so the team may proceed with caution. If he's unable to play against the Packers on Thursday, expect Adam Shaheen to see a bump in usage.

