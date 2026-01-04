Summers (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Summers injured his foot during the opening kickoff. The injury was severe enough for Summers to be carted off the field, and while he's considered questionable to return, it's more likely that he will be sidelined the rest of the way. He has served solely on special teams this season, so his absence wouldn't impact the Bears' rotation on defense.