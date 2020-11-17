Bray completed one of five passes for 18 yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Bray entered the game in the last minute after Nick Foles was carted off the field, and his only connection was on a screen pass to Ryan Nall. With Chicago going into their bye week, Bray could see action at Green Bay if Foles is unable to play and if Mitch Trubisky remains sidelined with his shoulder injury. In the event Bray draws a start, he'd be an emergency option in leagues that start two quarterbacks.