Bray signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Bray has spent his entire five-year career as a backup with Kansas City and will now follow ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Chicago. He'll initially slot in as the third quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel.

