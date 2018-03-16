Bears' Tyler Bray: Lands one-year deal with Chicago
Bray signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Bray has spent his entire five-year career as a backup with Kansas City and will now follow ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Chicago. He'll initially slot in as the third quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Completes two passes Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will play fourth quarter Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Will play second quarter Friday•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Starts preseason finale, may make roster•
-
Chiefs' Tyler Bray: Starting in Thursday's game•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....