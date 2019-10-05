Play

The Bears promoted Bray to the active roster Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

This move was expected since Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders and likely a few more after that. Bray hasn't played in a game since 2017 with the Chiefs, and he only has one NFL passing attempt which ended up incomplete. Bray will serve as the backup to Chase Daniel.

