Bray was promoted Wednesday from the practice squad to the active roster.

This is another hint Chase Daniel will replace Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) as the starting quarterback Thursday in Detroit. The 26-year-old Bray worked with coach Matt Nagy from 2014 to 2017, mostly serving as the No. 3 quarterback in Kansas City. Bray has attempted just one pass in an NFL regular-season game.

