Play

Bray agreed Wednesday on a contract with the Bears, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bray spent most of the 2019 campaign on Chicago's practice squad, though he had a brief stint on the active roster in October while Mitchell Trubisky dealt with a shoulder injury. With the Bears having traded for Nick Foles from Jacksonville in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Bray now slots in as the team's No. 3 signal-caller.

More News
Our Latest Stories