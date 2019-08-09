Bears' Tyler Bray: Unimpressive effort
Bray completed nine-of-17 passes for 85 yards in Chicago's 23-13 loss to the Panthers.
Despite playing the entire second half against the deepest reserves on the Panthers, Bray completed less than half of his passes. This performance didn't help if he was trying to take over Chase Daniel's job as the No. 2 quarterback, and it looks like the veteran will likely continue his role as the third-string signal caller for the Bears.
