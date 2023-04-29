The Bears selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Scott was a productive pass catcher for Cincinnati across three seasons, and he fully broke out in his junior year by posting 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns. He specializes as a deep threat -- he averaged 17.3 and 16.6 yards per reception in his final two years with the Bearcats -- and will add that element to Chicago's offense. As a rookie, Scott will look to carve out a depth role in a wideout corps currently headed by DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Chase Claypool.