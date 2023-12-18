Scott caught three passes for 49 yards in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

While the Bears were trying to mount a comeback in the waning moments of the game, the Cleveland defense lost track of Scott on a short pass. As a result, Scott turned the catch into a 30-yard gain to give him more than 19 yards in a game for the first time this season. Although his opportunities have increased since Week 5, his typical production makes it seem unlikely he'll repeat the success he had in this game.