Scott could see an increased role in the Bears' offense with Chase Claypool (coach's decision) inactive Sunday against the Broncos, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Scott has been involved as a peripheral member of Chicago's receiving corps three games into his professional career, playing in around 20 percent of the team's offensive snaps. With Claypool inactive, Scott could see more time on the field in three-receiver sets, though Fishbain also mentioned the possibility that the team could opt for more two-tight end sets, which would push Robert Tonyan onto the field over Scott.