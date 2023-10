Scott caught two passes for 12 yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Scott also had two receptions in the season opener, but his two receptions in this game brought him up to five grabs on the year. However, his four targets were one fewer than he had in the previous five games. With Equaniemous St. Brown (hamstring) set to miss at least three more games, it's possible that Scott could continue to see regular targets.