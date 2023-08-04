Scott has stood out as a fast learner early in training camp, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati has quickly grasped the playbook. Scott has also shown off his speed on the field, tracking down numerous deep passes in practice while also seeing usage as a return man on special teams. There may not be many pass catching opportunities for the wide receiver in a run-heavy Chicago offense that added wide receiver DJ Moore in the offseason, but Scott's still putting himself in position to contribute right away.