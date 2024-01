Scott caught one pass for 12 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Scott played on least 40 percent of the snaps in eight of his last 12 games, and he gained valuable experience that he'll need to make a push up the depth chart in 2024. The rookie finished the season with 17 catches, 168 yards along with seven rushes for another 41 yards. Scott is signed through the 2026 season