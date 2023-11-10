Scott rushed once for 16 yards and caught a 15-yard pass in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Scott had played 58 percent of the snaps over his previous four games, but with Equanimeous St. Brown back from injured reserve, Scott saw his snap share fall to 39 percent. The lessened playing time resulted in him being targeted only once, which was down from the three targets per game he was seeing since Week 6. If St. Brown is going to continue playing significant snaps, it will likely be at Scott's expense.