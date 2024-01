Scott caught two passes for 15 yards in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

With Darnell Mooney (concussion) sitting this one out, Scott saw his highest target total of the season. However, he was held to fewer than 20 yards for the 15th time in 16 games. Although he could be in line for a few targets in Week 18 at Green Bay, his typical low scoring floor will make him tough to trust in fantasy lineups.