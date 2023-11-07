Stevenson (ankle) was a full participant in Chicago's practice Monday.
Stevenson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's Week 9 loss to New Orleans, but his ability to practice without restrictions one day later suggests the issue isn't serious. The rookie cornerback has taken up a significant role in the Bears' secondary, tallying 54 tackles (39 solo) and five pass breakups over nine games.
