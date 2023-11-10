Stevenson (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.
The cornerback participated in practice all week leading up to the game but popped up on the injury report Thursday. The rookie has 39 tackles and five passes defensed in nine starts this season.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Listed questionable for Thursday•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Able to practice in full Monday•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Picks up injury in defeat•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Huge performance in loss•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Nine tackles in victory•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Practices fully Wednesday•