The Bears selected Stevenson in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Stevenson (6-feet, 198 pounds) is a very big corner out of Miami (FL), but one whose athleticism ranks high even at his dimensions. In addition to the sturdy frame, Stevenson boasts standout reach (32 and 3/8-inch arms) and 4.45 speed, offering a prototypical combination of size and athleticism that could allow him to potentially emerge as Chicago's eventual CB1.