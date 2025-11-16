Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Briefly returns before leaving
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip/calf) briefly returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings before exiting for a second time, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Stevenson was cleared to return to Sunday's game but was seen limping off the field during the Bears' defensive possession. Nick McCloud will once again enter the game at outside corner while Stevenson is evaluated by medical staff.
