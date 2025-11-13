Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: DNP with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Stevenson missed Week 8 with the shoulder injury and has been managing it in practice the past couple weeks. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in last Sunday's win over the Giants. Stevenson's participation level the rest of the week will shed more light on his status for Week 11 against Minnesota.
