Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Doubtful to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (shoulder) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Stevenson is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Saints after injuring his shoulder. The Miami (FL) product has started every game for the Bears this year, and had three tackles and a pass deflection before getting injured this week.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Strong outing in win•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Productive in defeat•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Slight regression in second year•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Picks off first pass since Week 1•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Poor reaction to benching•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Unlikely to start Week 9•