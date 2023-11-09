Stevenson (ankle) was downgraded to questionable for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.
Stevenson was a full participant in practice all three days leading up to Thursday night, but he may have suffered a setback. The Bears will release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Stevenson has started all nine games this season and has been in on 84 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Able to practice in full Monday•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Picks up injury in defeat•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Huge performance in loss•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Nine tackles in victory•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Questionable to return•