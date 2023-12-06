Stevenson (ankle) was a full participant during practice Wednesday.
Stevenson missed the team's Week 12 game against the Vikings, but following a Week 13 bye, the rookie corner is ready to play. He should suit up Sunday against the Lions and operate as the team's nickel corner.
