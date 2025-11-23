Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Exits with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Stevenson went to the locker room after aggravating a hip injury, where he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Nick McCloud has entered the game at outside corner in Stevenson's absence.
