Stevenson (hip/calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Stevenson appeared to sustain the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Nick McCloud has entered the game at outside corner in Stevenson's absence.

