Stevenson recorded 12 tackles in the Bears' 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Stevenson has been an inconsistent fantasy performer. He has three games with four or fewer stops, but he has a pair of games with at least nine tackles. Part of the issue is that when Chicago faces teams that have success on the ground, it limits Stevenson's opportunities to accumulate tackles. In this game, Just Herbert threw 40 passes, which correlates to Stevenson's productive game. He'll likely remain a boom-or-bust weekly IDP option this season.