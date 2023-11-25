Stevenson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Stevenson practiced all week leading up to Monday's game, but popped up as a limited participant in Saturday's practice. If he's unable to suit up for Week 12, Terell Smith figures to be the most likely candidate to take snaps at the slot corner position behind starters Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.