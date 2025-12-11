default-cbs-image
Stevenson (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A hip injury has sidelined Stevenson for the Bears' last two games, but his ability to practice Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. A full practice Thursday or Friday would put Stevenson in a good position to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns.

