Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A hip injury has sidelined Stevenson for the Bears' last two games, but his ability to practice Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. A full practice Thursday or Friday would put Stevenson in a good position to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns.
