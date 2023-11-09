Stevenson (ankle) was downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Stevenson was a full participant in practice all three days leading up to Thursday night, but he may have suffered a setback. The Bears will release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Stevenson has started all nine games this season and has been in on 84 percent of the defensive snaps.