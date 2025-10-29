Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Logs limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Stevenson missed Sunday's loss to Baltimore with the shoulder injury, so it's positive to see him return to the field. His status for the Bears' Week 9 matchup against the Bengals remains unclear.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Out for Week 8•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Doesn't practice to begin Week 8•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Doubtful to return•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Strong outing in win•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Productive in defeat•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Slight regression in second year•