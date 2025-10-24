Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
The third-year pro didn't practice all week after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 7 win over the Saints, so it's no surprise that he'll be unavailable Sunday. Stevenson has appeared in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles and six passes defended, including one interception. With Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) also out for the Week 8 contest, the Bears will be without their top three cornerbacks.
