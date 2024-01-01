Stevenson intercepted two passes while adding five tackles in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Stevenson had not posted an interception until Week 11, but he now has four picks over his last five games. Also, the rookie has tallied between three-and-five tackles in each of his last six games. He'll remain a moderate-floor IDP with interception upside in Week 18 at Green Bay.