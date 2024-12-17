Stevenson posted an interception and four tackles in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
Stevenson has recorded between two and five tackles in five straight games after posting much better numbers through Week 9. Stevenson will remain a low-upside IDP in the fantasy playoffs unless he's able to haul in another interception.
