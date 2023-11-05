Stevenson suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson rolled his ankle in the third quarter and didn't return to the game afterward. According to Sean Hammond of the Daily Herald, the rookie corner limped his way to the locker room after the game. With the team on a short week and hosting the Panthers on Thursday, Stevenson may need to make a quick recovery to be able to suit up for the Bears' next game.