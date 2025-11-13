default-cbs-image
Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Stevenson did not participate in Wednesday's session, but was able to log a full practice Thursday. The starting cornerback played through his shoulder injury in last Sunday's win over the Giants, logging six solo tackles in the victory. Stevenson's full participation means he will likely be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Vikings in an effort to build on last weeks performance.

