Stevenson recorded 49 total tackles (36 solo), 10 passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumbles over 13 regular-season games in 2025.

The third-year pro from Miami saw declines in several statistical categories compared to his 2024 campaign, including total tackles (78 to 49), passes defensed (12 to 10) and interceptions (two to one) while playing fewer defensive snaps (786 to 584). Despite this drop in production, Stevenson remained an important part of the Bears' secondary, finishing with the second-most passes defensed on the team. Under contract through the 2026 season, the 25-year-old is expected to remain a key part of Chicago's defense next year.