Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Productive in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson totaled seven tackles in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Stevenson tied for second on the Bears in tackles after recording just three stops in the season opener. Unless his production stabilizes, the cornerback is looking like a volatile IDP performer.
