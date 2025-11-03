Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Registers six solo tackle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson made six solo tackles in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Stevenson returned after missing one game with a shoulder injury and resumed his full-time starting role at cornerback. He offers a steady tackle floor and remains a viable CB streamer in IDP formats.
