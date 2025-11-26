Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
The 25-year-old aggravated a lingering hip injury in Chicago's Week 12 win over the Steelers and has now logged consecutive DNPs to begin the week of practice. If Stevenson isn't able to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday, he'll likely be sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Eagles.
