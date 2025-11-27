Stevenson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's Week 13 clash against the Eagles.

Stevenson had to make an early exit from Sunday's win over Pittsburgh after hurting his hip. He was listed as a DNP in all three of Chicago's practices this week (two were walkthroughs), and he'll be held out from Friday's matchup. Jaylon Jones or Nick McCloud could step into a starting role in Stevenson's stead.