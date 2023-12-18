Stevenson intercepted a pass and added five tackles in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Stevenson has at least five tackles in five of his last seven games while also picking off a pair of passes over his last three games. The rookie is emerging as a solid floor producer with big-play ability in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Drops injury designation•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Won't play against Vikings•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Iffy for Week 12•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Nabs first career interception•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Active Thursday•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Listed questionable for Thursday•