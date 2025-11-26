Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Still dealing with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' practice estimate Tuesday.
Stevenson aggravated a lingering hip injury during Sunday's game versus the Steelers, forcing him out of action after just 12 snaps. Now his status for Week 13 is in doubt, and he'll probably have to practice in some capacity Wednesday or Thursday to have any chance of playing Friday at Philadelphia.
