Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Still hobbled Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip/calf) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Stevenson was in and out of Sunday's game at Minnesota after sustaining an injury in the third quarter, and now his availability for Week 12 is in doubt. He'll likely have to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Briefly returns before leaving•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Exits with lower-body injuries•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: DNP with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Registers six solo tackles•
-
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Upgrades to full Thursday•