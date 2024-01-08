Stevenson tallied seven tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Stevenson was drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft and quickly rounded into a solid starter for the Bears. In 16 games, the cornerback tallied 86 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble. However, his IDP performance fell as the season progressed. Stevenson had recorded at least six tackles in five of his first eight games, but he didn't have another game with more than five tackles until Week 18. Regardless, he'll be considered a high-floor IDP in 2024 drafts. Stevenson will be going into the second year of his four-year rookie contract.