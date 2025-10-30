Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Upgrades to full Thursday
Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Stevenson sat out Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Ravens and was limited Wednesday but returned to full participation Thursday. The starting cornerback's full participation Thursday puts him on track to return Sunday against the Bengals.