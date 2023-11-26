Stevenson (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Vikings, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Stevenson popped up on Saturday's injury report with an ankle issue after logging a limited practice session. The injury is severe enough that Stevenson will not travel with the team to Minnesota. Terell Smith will likely slide in as the slot corner in Stevenson's absence.
