Bears' Tyson Bagent: Attempts one pass in win
RotoWire Staff
Bagent completed his only pass for 20 yards in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Bagent handled mop-up duty and remains a clear backup to Caleb Williams. He holds no fantasy value in single-QB formats.
