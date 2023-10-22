Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Raiders. He added 24 rushing yards on three carries.

Making his first career NFL start, Bagent didn't take many chances downfield -- his longest completion went for only 17 yards -- but the undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd also didn't make any big mistakes and leaned on Chicago's running game to produce points. Justin Fields (thumb) could return as soon as Week 8 against the Chargers, but if he isn't ready to return, Bagent performed well enough Sunday to earn a second start.