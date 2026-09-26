Bagent (concussion) will be back at practice Saturday after progressing through the league's concussion protocol, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

With Bagent back on the field after missing practice time earlier in the week, Chicago regains depth at quarterback. His return is a welcome one for the Bears given that Caleb Williams is rehabbing from a hamstring injury, though Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Bagent needs to go consecutive days without symptoms before being fully cleared to play. If Bagent is given the green light to play and Williams is ruled out, then the former would start against Philadelphia while Case Keenum serves as the backup.